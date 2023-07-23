TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 303 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,754,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,558. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

About The Goldman Sachs Group



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

