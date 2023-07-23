TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,104. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $141.90 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

