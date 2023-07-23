Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.88.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

