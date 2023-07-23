Terra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $75.57 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Terra has a total market cap of $217.91 million and $75.57 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002368 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 329,227,600 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.