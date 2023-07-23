Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $261.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFX. Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.58.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $258.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average of $246.26. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.