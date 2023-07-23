TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $141.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

