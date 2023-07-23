Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $9.04

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Tangible has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for $9.04 or 0.00030210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $294.07 million and approximately $20,468.22 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 8.79808522 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,757.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

