Susquehanna Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $193.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.30.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average is $178.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,303,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.