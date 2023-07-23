Susquehanna Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $193.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.30.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average is $178.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,303,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
