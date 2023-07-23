SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $13.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised SunPower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

SunPower stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. SunPower has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,946 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

