Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,745 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $139.74 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

