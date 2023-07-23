Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $451.02 Million

Sui (SUI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $451.02 million and approximately $63.55 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sui has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,546,806 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 654,546,805.8461539 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.69370073 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $60,634,016.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

