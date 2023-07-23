Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,916 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.16. 15,022,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,238. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

