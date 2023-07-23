Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 2,488 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 141.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.46. 4,433,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,747. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

