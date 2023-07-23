Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 2,402 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Target by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 886,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,886,000 after acquiring an additional 80,565 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 118,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 10,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $134.08. 4,034,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.