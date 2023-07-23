Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

WMT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,475. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $426.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.