Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $475.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.99 and its 200-day moving average is $465.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.43.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

