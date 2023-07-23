Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

EMR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.23. 1,643,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,094. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

