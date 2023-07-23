Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 3,570 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $94.78. 2,694,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,061. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

