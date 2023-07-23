Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 2,190 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,251,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

