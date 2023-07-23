Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 14,295 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

