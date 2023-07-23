STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $93.52 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, STP has traded up 8% against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $93.52 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,906.59 or 1.00036598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04500761 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,777,927.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.