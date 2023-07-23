StockNews.com Upgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to “Sell”

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5,225.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Entegris by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

