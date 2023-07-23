StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

NYSE SLCA opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.57. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

