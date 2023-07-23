StockNews.com Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

PGRE stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

