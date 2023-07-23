StockNews.com Lowers Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.