StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

