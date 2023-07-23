StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

