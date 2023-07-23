StockNews.com Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE:DIN opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $932.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

