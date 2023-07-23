StockNews.com Downgrades Block (NYSE:SQ) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.93.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SQ opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.86 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $29,916,793.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,545. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Income Research & Management purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,100,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 13.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Block by 15.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.