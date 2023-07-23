StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Vista Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.31. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

