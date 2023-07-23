StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.66.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
