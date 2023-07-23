StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.66.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri acquired 16,008 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.52. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 416,697 shares in the company, valued at $912,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

