STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

