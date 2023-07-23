Stifel Nicolaus Trims Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price to C$38.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.50 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Keyera Stock Performance

KEYUF stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. Keyera has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $25.90.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

