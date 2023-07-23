Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $211.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

