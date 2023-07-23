Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Hits $84.40 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $84.40 million and $10.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,851.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00308278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.31 or 0.00805033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00547031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00062155 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00124963 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,494,007 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

