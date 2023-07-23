Steem (STEEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.89 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $84.30 million and $17.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,983.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00308939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00834531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00552539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00123826 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,546,806 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

