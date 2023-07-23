Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.69 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $84.77 million and $18.69 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00309609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.00843542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00551864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00125607 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,533,738 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

