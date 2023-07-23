SPACE ID Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $91.76 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,837,066 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 356,837,066.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.26241355 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $11,686,431.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

