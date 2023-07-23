Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $78.37. 838,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

