Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SOHO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of SOHO opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.