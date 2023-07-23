Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SOHO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

