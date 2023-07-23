Societe Generale Downgrades Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($36.94) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($39.23) to GBX 2,850 ($37.26) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Investec raised Severn Trent to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,932.50.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

About Severn Trent

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.7396 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.41%.

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.