Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $3,925,125.60 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67.

On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after acquiring an additional 251,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

