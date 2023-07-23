Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,205,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after buying an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. 1,587,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,828. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

