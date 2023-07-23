SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.14. 3,891,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

