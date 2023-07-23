SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 177,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

