SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 13,596 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. JMP Securities cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

