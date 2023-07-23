SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.36. 660,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.98. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.