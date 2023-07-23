SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.49. 712,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $5,194,928.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842,956 shares in the company, valued at $34,940,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,664,457 shares of company stock worth $72,700,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

