SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

