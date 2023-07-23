SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.26.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.